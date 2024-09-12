NEET-PG 2024 aspirants file plea in SC seeking transparency, normalisation, and release of answer key

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The result of NEET-PG 2024 was declared on August 24.

A group of NEET-PG 2024 aspirants has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, raising several critical concerns regarding the examination process. The petition mentioned issues such as the need for greater transparency, the normalisation of marks across different batches, and the overall validity of the exam results. As per the details, the aspirants have also urged the top court to direct the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the body responsible for conducting the exam, to release the official answer key and response sheet.

“Pass any other such further or other writ, order or directions as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the present case,” the plea added. This move is aimed at ensuring fairness and accuracy in the final results, as students seek assurances that the evaluation process is conducted with the highest standards of accountability and integrity.

NEET-PG 2024 exam

The NEET-PG 2024 was successfully conducted in two shifts at 416 centres across 170 cities on August 11 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, an autonomous body under the Union health ministry. The examination was conducted in two shifts on the same day such that the best and most reputed centres could be chosen for the exam.

NEET-PG 2024 result

The result of the examination was declared on August 24 and NBEMS had made it clear that there will be no provision for re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totaling of the responses marked by candidates. As per the announced criteria, the qualifying cutoff percentile for the general or EWS category was set at the 50 percentile. For candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC categories (including PwD from these groups), the cutoff is at the 40 percentile, while for UR PwD candidates, the cutoff was set at the 45 percentile.

