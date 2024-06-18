NEET PG 2024 admit card soon: NBEMS to release batch-wise call letters soon, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG 2024 admit card soon

NEET UG 2024 admit card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a caution advisory for the NEET PG 2024 aspirants. As per the advisory, the admit cards for the NEET PG 2024 will be released batch-wise today onwards. Applicants for NEET PG 2024 are advised to check their login accounts to check their admit cards.

To download NEET PG 2024 admit cards, the candidates will have to enter their user ID and passwords. The link to the NEET UG 2024 admit cards will be available at natboard.edu.in.

NBE warns medical students to not fall prey to any scammers

Apart from this, the board released a few guidelines, cautioning students to not fall prey to any scammers. The advisory reads, 'NBEMS does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit positions in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS'. Candidates are advised not to be allured or misled by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims, reads the advisory.

NBEMS does not make any phone calls to any candidate or issue any communication regarding any unfair assistance during the exam in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS or for any other such thing which is against the provisions of law, the notice further reads.

NEET PG 2024 Exam guidelines

Additionally, the board has advised candidates to familiarise their test centre location and plan travel time accordingly. Candidates have to reach the test centres on or before the reporting time. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall after the due time. Candidates are also advised to carry their documents such as printouts of admit cards, government-issued photo identification proof in original and in hard copy and photocopies of permanent/provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration of MBBS qualification.

Candidates are also not allowed to carry the prohibited items inside the exam hall in any circumstances. Candidates can carry any medical or medical assistance device at the exam centre, it is essential to carry supportive medical documents. In the absence of such documents, the candidate shall not be permitted to carry such devices/prosthesis/ medicine etc.