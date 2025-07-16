NCERT makes changes in Class 8 social science textbook, no official statement from NCERT yet While the changes have garnered widespread attention, NCERT has so far remained silent, offering no official clarification or explanation. This absence of a response has sparked speculation and debate about the intent and potential impact of the revisions.

New Delhi:

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made notable changes in the Class 8 Social Science textbook, incorporating references to religious intolerance during the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal periods.

New descriptions of historical rulers

The updated textbook now describes key historical figures in a revised manner-

Babur is referred to as a "cruel conqueror".

Akbar is portrayed as a "mixture of tolerance and cruelty".

Aurangzeb is noted for "demolishing temples and gurdwaras" during his rule.

Contextual note added on historical accountability

The textbook now includes an important note advising readers not to hold present-day individuals or communities accountable for historical events. The note reads, "No one should be blamed today for the actions of the past."

No official statement from NCERT yet

Although these changes are being reported widely, NCERT has not yet issued any official clarification or response regarding the updates. The lack of comment has left room for speculation and debate over the motivation and implications of the revisions.