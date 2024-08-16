NCERT launches 'e-Jaadui Pitara' mobile app for teachers, parents and children; how does this work?

Follow us on Image Source : E JAADUI PITARA E Jaadui Pitara

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India has launched a mobile app, 'e-Jaadui Pitara' for students of basic level (age group 3-8 years) and their teachers and parents. The motive for launching this app is to develop skills among children along with fun activities, which will help in their personal growth and development.

Additionally, the council is also running a campaign called 'Prompt of the Day'. There are three AI bots in this app namely - Katha Sakhi, Guardian Tara and Teacher Tara. Teachers, parents, and students can ask questions to these chatbots and get answers of their choice instantly. Individuals will get answers to their queries instantly through these bots.

How do these chatbots work?

Individuals have to select language on the portal and then, they need to select any one out of the three AI chatbots to engage their child with. Here are the details of the bots.

Katha Sakhi is for creating your own story.

Parent Tara is for getting suggestions of activities that you can engage your children at home.

Teacher Tara is for getting suggestions of activities that you can engage with your children at school.

Fun activities are also available

The app also has toys, games, puzzles, puppets, posters, flashcards, story cards, activity books for students, and handbooks for teachers. The council has developed this app for parents and teachers in early childhood development. They can access rich content emphasizing play-based learning aligned with the New National Curriculum Framework.

How to access 'Jaadui Pitara' app?

There are multiple options available to access 'Jaadui Pitara'. One needs to go through the Google Play store and download the app. These bots can also be accessed through WhatsApp and Telegram.

NCERT has shared WhatsApp number, and telegram ID to access these boats. To access this app through WhatsApp, one needs to text the e-Jaadui Pitara's WhatsApp number, 9599961445, or they can use telegram to access the facilities, 't.me/eJaaduiPitara_bot or through IVRS- 15108.