National Testing Agency postpones joint CSIR-UGC-NET examination June-2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination scheduled for June 2024. This exam determines candidates' eligibility for junior fellowship programs in science subjects. According to a circular issued by the NTA, the Joint CSIR NET examination, initially set for June 25 and June 27, 2024, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistical issues.

"The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," read the circular.

Jairam Ramesh reacts

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on 'X', said, "Yet another NTA exam postponed. This time it is the CSIR-UGC-NET. Clearly, NTA has become Narendra's Trauma Agency for youth."

UGC-NET was cancelled

This comes a day after NTA announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam due to initial evidence suggesting that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The examination was conducted on June 18. The Education Ministry stated that the UGC-NET examination will be rescheduled, with new dates to be announced soon. Additionally, the case of examination irregularities will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

About CSIR UGC-NET

It should be noted here that Joint CSIR UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions in accordance with the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The CSIR-UGC-NET exam is conducted twice a year -- June and December -- in five subjects, including Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences in computer-based format. Last year, over 1.75 lakh students appeared in the December edition of the exam. This year, more than 2 lakh students have registered for it.