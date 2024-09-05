National Medical Commission withdraws newly announced MBBS curriculum

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of its recently released Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) guidelines, 2024. The new medical curriculum was announced on August 31. The cancellation of the new medical curriculum comes after rights activists and experts criticised the reinstatement of several topics in the forensic medicine and toxicology curriculum which could be controversial for MBBS students.

'Guidlines will be revised in due course': NMC

In the notice issued on Thursday (September 5), the Commission said, “It is informed that the Circular issuing Guidelines under Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum 2024 (CBME-2024) , stands withdrawn and cancelled with immediate effect. The above guidelines will be revised and uploaded in due course.”

Inclusion of controversial topic in new curriculum

Notably, the topics which were objected to included references to ‘lesbianism’ and ‘sodomy’ as unnatural sexual offences, a move highly criticised by Trans-gender and disability rights groups. They called it “outright ableist, transphobic”. The curriculum had also brought back contentious topics like the importance of hymen, virginity tests, definition of virginity and defloration, among others which had been shunned after the Madras High Court directions in 2022.

(With agencies Inputs)

