National Education Day 2025: Inspirational, success quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Education Day 2025 Quotes: National Education Day 2025 is celebrated on November 11 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of country's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Check these inspirational, success quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam.

New Delhi: National Education Day 2025 is celebrated on November 11 in the honour of country's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Maulana Abul Kalam was the education minister of the independent India from 1947 to 1958. In September 2008, the Indian government announced November 11 as the National Education Day to honour the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam in the field of education and institution building.

National Education Day 2025: Inspirational quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad "We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen."

"One who is not moved by music is unsound of mind and intemperate; is far from spirituality and is denser than birds and beasts because everyone is affected by melodious sounds."

"Science is neutral. Its discoveries can be used equally to heal and to kill. It depends upon the outlook and mentality of the user whether science will be used to create a new heaven on earth or to destroy the world in a common conflagration."

"Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."

'Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.'

''Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.''

“As a child of God, I am greater than anything that can happen to me.”

“Many people plant trees but few of them get fruit of it.”

“Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names.”

“Teaching by the tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger.”

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

“Do we not realise that self respect comes with self reliance?”

"I am part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality."

