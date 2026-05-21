Mumbai University UG admission registration 2026 to close today; check merit list release dates

Mumbai:

The University of Mumbai UG admission registration 2026 will be closed today, May 21. As per the university, the admission registration will be closed at 1 PM today. Interested students can apply for the UG admission process on the official website - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. The Mumbai University UG admission registration window was opened on May 6, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for Mumbai University UG admission 2026. To register, candidates need to visit the official website - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in and click on Mumbai University UG admission registration 2026 link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save Mumbai University UG admission application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Click on Mumbai University UG admission application process link

Fill the application form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save Mumbai University UG admission application form PDF and take a print out.

Following the Mumbai University UG admission registration process, the first merit list will be released on May 21, second merit list - May 30, third merit list - June 4, 2027.

Mumbai University UG admission schedule 2026

First merit list - May 26

Document verification and fee payment (round one) - May 27 - 29

Second merit list - May 30

Document verification and fee payment (round two) - June 1 - 3

Third merit list - June 4

Document verification and fee payment (round 3) - June 5 - 9.

Mumbai University UG admission 2026: How to download first merit list

Visit the official website - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in

Click on Mumbai University UG admission first merit list PDF link

Mumbai University UG admission first merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Mumbai University UG admission first merit list PDF and take a print out.

For details on Mumbai University UG admission 2026, please visit the official website - muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.