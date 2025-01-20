MSBSHSE 2025: Maharashtra Board removes caste category section mention from exam hall tickets, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a significant development, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has removed the 'caste category' section from class 10th, and 12th hall tickets this year. This decision was made after facing a backlash from various sections.

A row erupted after the MSBSHSE introduced a "Caste Category" section on the hall tickets for students appearing for the upcoming board examinations. Amid criticism from students, educational experts and other experts, the Board has issued a circular rescinding its initial decision, reported PTI.

Fresh admit cards to be released

According to the circular, the board has decided to release the fresh Maharashtra Board 2025 admit cards for the 10th, and 12th exams. The new hall tickets are scheduled to be released on January 23. School heads will be able to download it from the official website. Students and parents will have to collect the physical copy from the respective school.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, "After considering the public sentiments, the Board has decided to withdraw the caste category section from the hall tickets for HSC examinations. The new hall tickets will be issued from January 23. This decision is also applicable for SSC examinations and the new hall tickets for class 10 students will be issued from January 20 (Monday)," the board stated on Saturday night, reported PTI.

The MSBSHSE had argued that the new column was added on the exam tickets "to ensure accurate entry of the students' caste category in the general register of their respective colleges and schools."

The revised Maharashtra board exam hall tickets will become available on official websites, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Class 10th exam schedule

According to the official notice, Maharashtra Class 10th (MahaSSCBoard) exams 2025 will be conducted between February 21 and 17. The exams will commence with the language paper and conclude with the social science papers. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start in the morning from 11 am to 2 pm while the afternoon shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, some exams will be conducted between 11 am and 1 pm.

Maharashtra Class 12th exam schedule

Maharashtra HSC exams 2025 will take place from February 11 to March 11, 2025, in pen and paper format. The class 12th exams will begin with an English paper and conclude with a sociology paper. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website for more updates.