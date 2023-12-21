MP schools require parental consent for cross-religious attire during Christmas celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV District Education Officer Vivek Dubey

As Christmas approaches, bustling preparations are underway, filled with the infectious excitement that accompanies the festive season. Schools are diligently gearing up for their scheduled programs, eagerly anticipating the joyous celebrations. However, amidst this anticipation, a peculiar directive from the Education Department has prompted a significant adjustment in school plans about Santa-themed activities.

The District Education Officer in Madhya Pradesh has stated that the schools would have to take written permission from the parents or guardian mandatorily for students to wear Christmas-related costumes in skits or fancy dress events. The District Education Officer in Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh has issued an order to all schools in this regard.

The official circular reads, "Students should not be made part of Christmas-related events, including making them dress up or play roles like Santa Claus and Christmas tree without the written consent of the parent, to prevent any untoward incident. Further, it warns the schools to take actions aligning with the communication made, adding that, disciplinary action will be taken against the organization if there are any complaints in this regard.''

(Report- Vinod Joshi)