Mock drill in Delhi: Students, teachers take part in training sessions on disaster preparedness

Schools across Delhi conducted mock drills as part of their training sessions for disaster and emergency preparedness, following the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. During these drills, students practised evacuations, taking shelter under desks, and switching off electrical appliances when the siren sounded.

The safety drill began with a siren, which prompted students to switch off all electrical appliances and take cover under their desks or near walls. Once the siren ended, they placed their school bags over their heads and calmly moved to a designated safe area.

Various schools in Delhi participated in a mock drill

Schools such as Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, Amity School in Saket, Tagore International School in East of Kailash, and DPS Vasant Kunj participated in these drills under the Delhi government's initiative 'Operation Abhyaas.'

Speaking on the drill, Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said, ''In line with the Indian government’s initiative to strengthen national readiness following recent airstrike reactions and terror threats, our students actively engaged in the simulation learning; how to seek shelter, extend first aid, assist peers, and respond calmly during any such crisis''.

''This preparation will give them more insight into disaster protocols, while also developing their civic responsibility and togetherness,'' she added. ''We thank the Directorate of Education, Delhi, for mandating this awareness program, and we stand firm to ensure a safe, alert, and prepared school environment,'' she further added.

At Amity School in Saket, Principal Divya Bhatia said the exercise began at 8.45 am with a briefing during the morning assembly, reported PTI. "We explained the purpose of the mock drill and the steps students needed to follow. After the briefing, we conducted the drill so they could understand the process in a hands-on manner," she said.

"Initially, the younger students thought it was a fun activity. But when the siren went off and the power was cut, a few got scared. Senior students helped calm them down. Overall, everyone was cooperative and followed the instructions well," she added. Some students also asked teachers what to do in case of emergencies at home. "We guided them on basic safety tips like turning off appliances, keeping doors and windows shut, and staying calm," she said.

Tagore International School in East of Kailash guided students by showing them an instructional video provided Education Department. Speaking to PTI, Principal Mallikarjun Premanand said, "We explained the purpose of the drill and walked them through the correct emergency steps. It helped them better understand evacuation procedures". "To reassure them, we reminded students that our armed forces are always there to protect us. That seemed to give them a sense of security," she added, reported PTI.

Deepti Vohra, principal of DPS Vasant Kunj, said the day featured awareness sessions, live demonstrations, and emergency training across all classes. "Special attention was given to junior students.

Teachers gave them clear, age-appropriate instructions and guided them through each step to ensure they felt safe and understood the process," she said. For senior students, curated videos on emergency preparedness were shown in a hall, while other classes watched them on smart boards to ensure everyone could take part.

Drill is being conducted at 55 locations

The Delhi government has named the initiative 'Operation Abhyaas'. The drill is being conducted at 55 locations across the city, with support from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), civil defence volunteers, home guards, and youth groups such as NCC, NSS, and NYKS.

(With Inputs from PTI)