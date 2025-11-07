Meet Aditi Mishra, JNUSU’s first woman president since 2019 - Here's her educational qualifications Meet JNUSU president Aditi Mishra: Hailing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Aditi did her schooling in Bihar and later graduated in Economics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). At present, Aditi is pursuing her PhD at the CCPPT, School of International Studies (SIS), JNU.

New Delhi:

The Left Unity panel's Aditi Mishra elected as the new president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), Aditi, an AISA activist won the president post by defeating her closest rival, RSS-backed ABVP candidate Vikas Patel by a margin of 449 votes. Aditi became the first woman president since Aishe Ghosh in 2019. Left's Aishe was the JNUSU President from 2019- 23, Dhananjay (2023-24), Nitish Kumar (2024-25).

Who is Aditi Mishra?

Aditi Mishra is an AISA activist and a PhD scholar from JNU's Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory. She won the Presidential post with 1,937 votes, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel with a margin of 449 votes. Vikas secured 1,488 votes.

Aditi Mishra's educational qualifications

Hailing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Aditi did her schooling in Bihar and later graduated in Economics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). At present, Aditi is pursuing her PhD at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory (CCPPT), School of International Studies (SIS), JNU.

Aditi Mishra's political career

As per media reports, Aditi first entered the student politics in 2017 when she took part in protest against BHU women’s hostel curfew timings. In 2018, she led a gherao of the Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor’s Office against alleged saffronisation campaign in the campus. Her strong background in student activism helped her to gain popularity in JNU's student politics.

The Left coalition has shown their dominance in other major posts of Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary. Left's K Gopika won the Vice President post by 1,314 votes, Sunil Yadav clinched the General Secretary post by just 24 votes, Danish Ali secured the Joint Secretary position by 286 votes.

Vote margins

President post

Aditi Mishra (Left Unity)- 1,937 votes

Vikas Patel (ABVP)- 1,488 votes.

Aditi won the Presidential post with a margin of 449 votes.

Vice President post

K Gopika (Left Unity)- 3,101 votes

Tanya Kumari (ABVP)- 1,787 votes.

K Gopika clinched the Vice President post by a margin of 1,314 votes.

General Secretary

Sunil Yadav (Left Unity)- 2,005 votes

Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (ABVP)- 1,981 votes.

Sunil Yadav won the closely contested General Secretary post by just 24 votes.

Joint Secretary

Danish Ali (Left)- 2,083 votes

Anuj Damara (ABVP)- 1,797 votes.

Danish Ali secured the Joint Secretary post by 286 votes.

