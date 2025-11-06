JNUSU election result 2025: Left sweeps JNU again; ABVP scores a duck JNUSU election result 2025: Left Unity's Aditi Mishra has bagged the President post, K Gopika- Vice President post, Sunil Yadav- General Secretary, Danish Ali- Joint Secretary post.

New Delhi:

The Left coalition swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union polls this year by bagging all four posts- President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary. Left Unity's Aditi Mishra has bagged the President post, K Gopika- Vice President post, Sunil Yadav- General Secretary, Danish Ali- Joint Secretary post.

After the count of 5590

President

Aditi mishra (Left): 1861

Vikas patel (abvp): 1447

Aditi leading by 414 votes

Vice president

K Gopika (left): 2966

Tanya kumari (abvp): 1730

K Gopika leading by 1236 votes

Gen sec

Sunil Yadav (left): 1915

Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (abvp): 1841

Sunil leading by 74 votes

Joint secretary

Danish Ali (left): 1991

Anuj Damara (abvp): 1762

Danish leading by 229 votes.

Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

