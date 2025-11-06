JNUSU election result 2025: Left sweeps JNU again; ABVP scores a duck

The Left coalition swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union polls this year by bagging all four posts- President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary. Left Unity's Aditi Mishra has bagged the President post, K Gopika- Vice President post, Sunil Yadav- General Secretary, Danish Ali- Joint Secretary post.
After the count of 5590
President
Aditi mishra (Left): 1861
Vikas patel (abvp): 1447
Aditi leading by 414 votes
Vice president
K Gopika (left): 2966
Tanya kumari (abvp): 1730
K Gopika leading by 1236 votes
Gen sec
Sunil Yadav (left): 1915
Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (abvp): 1841
Sunil leading by 74 votes
Joint secretary
Danish Ali (left): 1991
Anuj Damara (abvp): 1762
Danish leading by 229 votes.
Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.
Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.
