JNUSU Election 2025: When ABVP and NSUI defeated Left in its bastion - Recap JNUSU Election 2025: In 1991 JNUSU election, Tanvir Akhtar from NSUI won the President post while in 2000, Sandeep Mahapatra from ABVP emerged victorious for the President post in the JNUSU election.

New Delhi:

Is India's one of the premier institute- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) a bastion of Left-wing politics always? Since 1971, the Left unions dominated the JNUSU Election, barring twice when BJP backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress's student union- National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the elections in 2000 and 1991 respectively. In 1991 JNUSU election, Tanvir Akhtar from NSUI won the President post while in 2000, Sandeep Mahapatra from ABVP emerged victorious for the President post in the JNUSU election.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist, CPI(M)'s student organisation, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) won the post of president 22 times, followed by All India Students’ Association (AISA), the student wing of CPI-ML - 11 times, independent candidates- 8 times.

Last year, JNU painted red, yet again as the Left alliance bagged three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President's post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary. However, ABVP made major inroads after a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary with Vaibhav Meena, emerging victorious and posing a strong challenge to the traditional Left alliance at JNU.

JNUSU Election 2025: Who bagged President post in last 10 years

2024: Nitish Kumar (AISA - United Left)

2023: Dhananjay (AISA - United Left)

2019- Aishe Ghosh (SFI - United Left)

2018- N Sai Balaji (AISA - United Left)

2017- Geeta Kumari (AISA - United Left)

2016- Mohit K Pandey (AISA - United Left)

2015- Kanhaiya Kumar (AISF)

2014- Ashutosh Kumar (AISA)

2013- Akbar Chawdhary (AISA)

2012- V. Lenin Kumar (DSF)

2011- Sucheta De (AISA).

JNUSU Election 2025: Left vs ABVP; who will win?

JNUSU Election 2025 result is scheduled to be out on Thursday, November 6. This year, the voter turn nout was 67 per cent, the election was held on November 4 in two sessions, from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The JNUSU election is likely to witness fierce contests between Left Unity and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

A total of seven students are contesting for the president post- Aditi Mishra from Left Unity, Vikas Patel (ABVP), Vikash Bishnoi (NSUI), Raj Ratan Rajoria (BAPSA), Shirshava Indu (DISHA), Shinde Vijayalaxmi (Progressive Students’ Association), Angad Singh (Independent). For the vice-president post, the key contestants are- Left Unity’s Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, NSUI’s Shaikh Shahnawaz Alam, and ABVP’s Tanya Kumari.