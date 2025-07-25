Maharashtra govt to support Marathi schools in US with official curriculum Highlighting the work done by local volunteers and educators, Shelar praised the commitment of the Marathi-speaking community in the US for preserving and promoting their linguistic and cultural heritage.

Mumbai:

In a significant move to bolster cultural and linguistic ties with the global Marathi diaspora, theMaharashtra Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar has assured official support to Marathi schools operating in the United States, including access to curriculum and examination framework.

He made the announcement during a visit to the Bay Area in San Francisco as part of his official U.S. tour. He met with the office-bearers of the Maharashtra Mandal, the community organisation managing several Marathi schools in the region.

Over 50 Marathi teaching schools in US

The Marathi school in the Bay Area, established in 2005, currently serves around 300 students. According to officials, there are more than 50 such schools spread across the country.

There are more than 50 such Marathi schools in America, and some Marathi people, driven by a spirit of service, are running these schools,” Shehlar said.

“Their mission to teach the Marathi language, culture, history, and folk traditions to the next generation is commendable. We understand the challenges they face in terms of standardising teaching and examination frameworks,” he added.

Maharashtra govt will provide curriculum support

In response to requests made by school authorities, Mr. Shelar assured that the Maharashtra government would initiate formal support by providing access to an official curriculum, examination framework, and certification procedures. This will include recommendations to relevant U.S. educational authorities to strengthen recognition and integration of the Marathi language in community-led education.

He confirmed that discussions would soon be held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the School Education Department to formalise this cooperation.

“This partnership will not only validate the efforts of our diaspora communities but also help institutionalise the teaching of Marathi globally,” Shelar wrote his X post.