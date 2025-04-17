KVS admission 2025: First provisional merit list for Balvatika-2, Classes 2 to 12 today, how to download KVS will release the first provisional merit list of the Balvatika 2, Classes 2 to 12, excluding class 11 students, on its website. Parents and students can check the provisional list on the official website of KVS, kvssangathan.nic.in. Check latest updates here.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to release the first provisional merit list for Balvatika-2, classes 1 to 12, excluding class 11 today, April 17, for the academic year 2025-26. Parents and students can check the provisional list on the official website of KVS, kvssangathan.nic.in.

How to download the KVS first provisional merit list?

Visit the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Now, navigate to the link for the 'Provisional admission list for Balvatika-2, classes 2 to 12. ' A PDF will appear on the screen.

Check and download the document for future reference.

What's next?

Those whose names are mentioned in the provisional list will be eligible to complete their admission procedures from April 18 to 21. The admission procedures will take place at the respective schools where the applications were submitted. Parents have been advised to submit their documents on time to avoid a last-minute rush.

Classes 2–12 and Balvatika-2 registrations were done offline between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM on April 2–11. The procedure came after the online admissions for Class 1, Balvatika-1, and Balvatika-3 ended in March.

When will KVS class 11 admissions process take place?

Admissions for Class 11 will open on the official website within ten days after the release of the CBSE Class 10 results. First preference will be given to students from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS), and their admission list will be published within 20 days of the results. Non-KV students may apply only if there are still seats available. All Class 11 admissions must be completed within 30 days following the CBSE results. For more information, please visit the official KV website.