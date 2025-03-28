Kerala Class 1 admission 2026-27 age limit criteria revised, check details Kerala Class 1 admission 2026-27 age limit criteria have been revised. The changes in the admission criteria have been announced by Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference. Check details here.

Kerala Class 1 admission 2025-26 age limit: The Kerala government has made significant changes in the age limit policy for admission to class 1. Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the minimum age for admission to class 1 has been revised to six years. In Kerala, the minimum age for enrollment in class 1 admission is five, which is now raised to six. This move aligns with international standards and aims to enhance preparedness for formal education.

Revision to be implemented from next year

Sivankutty said that, until now, children could be admitted to Class 1 at the age of five, but scientific studies suggest that they are better prepared for formal education after turning six. "That is why all countries with well-developed education systems set the age of entry for formal education at six years or above," Sivankutty said. In Kerala, parents have traditionally enrolled children in Class 1 at the age of five, he noted. However, more than 50 per cent of students now begin school at age six, and this trend should be encouraged, he added.

According to the Education Minister, Sivankutty, the changes in the admission process for Class 1 admissions would come into effect from the 2026–27 academic year.

Minister address drug abuse among students

Apart from this, the Minister also discussed the government’s efforts to curb drug abuse among students through revised textbooks and awareness initiatives. He said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared to address drug-related issues, covering aspects such as detection, reporting, and remedial measures. Additionally, the government has formed parent groups to increase awareness and vigilance against drug use on school campuses. The government has also implemented an action plan at the school level, focusing on students’ physical, mental, and social well-being, he said. This plan incorporates key aspects of protection, safety, and participation, which are fundamental to safeguarding students’ rights, the minister added.

Textbooks on drug abuse, implemented this year

Furthermore, lessons on the ill effects of drugs and alcohol have been included in the revised Science, Social Science, Malayalam, Urdu, and Arabic textbooks for upper primary and high school students in the 2024–25 academic year. Similar updates will be made in the 2025–26 academic year as well, he said. Sivankutty emphasised the importance of raising awareness among children about drug abuse and identifying the channels through which drugs reach them. He said the Education department would introduce more initiatives to combat this issue.

(With Inputs from PTI)