KCET admit card 2025 released on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's how to download KEA KCET exam 2025 will be conducted on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, at different exam centers in Karnataka. Candidates can check their admit cards for details.

KCET admit card 2025 is released! The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2025 admit cards online. Candidates who are going to appear for the common entrance exam can now check and download the hall tickets from the official KEA portal -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the KCET 2025 examination will be conducted on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, at different exam centers in Karnataka. The examination will be held in two shifts: the morning shift from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. Candidates will have to report to the exam center as per the schedule mentioned on the admit card.

KCET admit card 2025: How to download

Go to the official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the KEA link A new login page would open Enter your registration number and password Submit details and access the KCET dashboard Download the admit card and save it Take a printout for future reference

Notably, candidates appearing for the KCET 2025 exam are required to carry their admit card to the exam center along with a valid ID proof. Meanwhile, check all the details like name, roll number, subjects, among others and in case of any errors in the hall ticket, contact the respective authorities,

KCET 2025 exam pattern

The KCET exam will be conducted as per the subjects included in the syllabus, including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology and Kannada (If applicable). The KCET syllabus 2025 is based on the first-year PUC and second-year PUC syllabus. According to the KCET exam pattern 2025, candidates will receive one mark for each correct response; there will be no negative marking. The KCET 2025 question paper consists of 180 questions, with 60 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.