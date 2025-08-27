Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled today due to inclement weather in J-K Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled today due to inclement weather in J-K.

Srinagar:

The Kashmir University postponed all exams scheduled for Wednesday due to the prevailing inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said.

The revised date for the examinations will be notified by the university later, it said.

"In view of the adverse weather conditions, all the Kashmir University (KU) examinations scheduled to be held on August 27, 2025 stand postponed. Fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be notified later, separately,'" Controller, Examination of KU said.