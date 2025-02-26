Joint CSIR UGC NET December Admit Card 2024 out, direct link here The Joint CSIR UGC NET December Admit Card for 2024 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download their call letters by entering their application number, date of birth, and other required details on the login page.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR UGC NET December session 2025 exam admit cards. All those who applied for Joint CSIR UGC December 2024 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of CSIR, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam is scheduled for February 28, March 1 and 2 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates can download Joint CSIR UGC December admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of CSIR, csir.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Joint CSIR UGC December 2024 admit card'.

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your credentials.

Joint CSIR UGC December 2024 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download and save the Joint CSIR UGC December 2025 admit card for future reference.

Important instructions

Candidates should note that they have to download the Joint CSIR UGC NET December admit card 2024 copy for future reference. The exam authority will not send admit cards by post.

Candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made thereon.

Candidates should note that the issuance of an admit card does not mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

Contact these helpline numbers, if facing difficulty in downloading admit cards