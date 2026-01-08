JNVST admit card 2026 for Class 9, 11 out at navodaya.gov.in; how to download JNVST admit card 2026: The students who will appear for JNVST can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. JNVST is scheduled to be held on February 7.

New Delhi:

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2026 admit card has been released. The students who will appear for JNVST can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. JNVST is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2026.

The candidates who will appear for JNVST can check and download hall ticket on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. To download JNVST hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JNVST hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save JNVST hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download JNVST admit card 2026 at navodaya.gov.in

Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in

Click on JNVST Class 9, 11 hall ticket 2026 link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JNVST admit card 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JNVST hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JNV admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam center address, other details.

JNV Paper Pattern

The selection test will be held for a duration of two hours and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. The question paper will comprise of 80 questions for a total of 100 marks.

Mental Ability Test

No of questions- 40

Marks- 50

Duration- 60 minutes

Arithmetic Test

Number of questions- 20

Marks- 25

Duration- 30 minutes

Language Test

No of questions- 20

Marks- 25

Duration- 30 minutes

For details on JNVST 2026, please visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in. ​