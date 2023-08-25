Friday, August 25, 2023
     
JNV Selection Test 2024: Registrations for Class 6 closes today, direct link, steps to apply

Students willing to take admission in JNV Class-VI admission can apply for the selection test on the official website-- navodaya.gov.in.

Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2023 13:15 IST
JNV Selection Test 2024: The application process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) admission for class 6 students will conclude today, August 25. Students willing to take admission in JNV Class-VI admission can apply for the selection test on the official website-- navodaya.gov.in. Earlier the last date to fill in the online application was August 17  to accommodate a wider range of applicants.

According to the JNV Class 6 Admission schedule, the selection test for 2024-25 academic session will be held in two phases- November 4 and January 20, 2024. The examination will be held in the morning session at 11:30 AM. The registrations for JNVST can be done free of cost through the admission portal of NVS-- navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who is studying class 5 in a district are eligible to fill the JNV admission form.

JNV Selection Test 2024: List of Documents Required

  • Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format
  • Photograph
  • Signature of parent
  • Signature of candidate
  • Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government authority

JNV Class 6 Admission 2024: Form Correction Date 

The correction window to modify details filled in the JNV Class 6 application form will be opened for two days subsequent upon the last date of submission of application form. The correction window link will be activated on the website in due course.

Direct Link: JNV Class 6 Admission 2024

JNV Class 6 Admission 2024: Age Limit

Candidates seeking admission must not have been born before May 1, 2012, and after July 31, 2014 (both dates are inclusive). 

JNV Selection Test 2024: Exam Pattern

The selection test will be held for a duration of two hours, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. The question paper will comprise of 80 questions for a total of 100 marks.

Type of Test No. of Questions Marks Duration
Mental ability Test 40 50 60 Minutes
Arithmetic Test 20 25 30 Minutes
Language Test  20 25 30 Minutes
Total 80 100 2 Hours
