JNV Selection Test 2024: Registrations for Class 6 closes today, direct link, steps to apply

JNV Selection Test 2024: The application process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) admission for class 6 students will conclude today, August 25. Students willing to take admission in JNV Class-VI admission can apply for the selection test on the official website-- navodaya.gov.in. Earlier the last date to fill in the online application was August 17 to accommodate a wider range of applicants.

According to the JNV Class 6 Admission schedule, the selection test for 2024-25 academic session will be held in two phases- November 4 and January 20, 2024. The examination will be held in the morning session at 11:30 AM. The registrations for JNVST can be done free of cost through the admission portal of NVS-- navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who is studying class 5 in a district are eligible to fill the JNV admission form.

JNV Selection Test 2024: List of Documents Required

Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format

Photograph

Signature of parent

Signature of candidate

Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government authority

JNV Class 6 Admission 2024: Form Correction Date

The correction window to modify details filled in the JNV Class 6 application form will be opened for two days subsequent upon the last date of submission of application form. The correction window link will be activated on the website in due course.

Direct Link: JNV Class 6 Admission 2024

JNV Class 6 Admission 2024: Age Limit

Candidates seeking admission must not have been born before May 1, 2012, and after July 31, 2014 (both dates are inclusive).

JNV Selection Test 2024: Exam Pattern

The selection test will be held for a duration of two hours, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. The question paper will comprise of 80 questions for a total of 100 marks.