Jharkhand government revises school timings due to extreme heatwave, details here Due to extreme humidity and heat in the state, the government has changed the school timings across the state. According to the orders, all schools from class 1 to 8 will be operational in the morning hours, while senior classes will remain operational till afternoon. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand government has revised school timings because of intense heat sweeping across the state. According to the order, all schools in the state, from kindergarten to Class 8, will remain operational from 7 am to 11:30 am, while senior students will continue classes until noon. The new timings will come into effect from April 26 till further notice. This order applies to all categories of schools, including government, non-government aided, unaided (including minority) schools, and all private schools.

What was said in the official order?

"Considering the increasing impact of heat in the state, classes from KG to class 8 in all categories of government, non-government aided, unaided (including minority) schools, and all private schools will operate from 7 am to 11.30 am and classes from standard 9 to 12 will operate from 7 am to noon until further notice," according to the order issued by the school education and literacy department.

Temperature increases, yellow alert issued

is reeling under extreme hot weather conditions, with Daltonganj sizzling at 43 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 12 districts due to hot and humid weather conditions. These districts are Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda and Sahibganj districts. The yellow alert in these districts will remain applicable till April 26. According to Abhishek Anand, deputy director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, the state's highest temperature is approximately 40 degrees Celsius.

Daltonganj recorded the highest temperature in the state on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. It was followed by Jamshedpur and Chaibasa, recording 42.6 and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The state capital, Ranchi, recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius. Anand said no major change in the maximum temperature is expected for at least three days. Thereafter, it may decline by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, with the likelihood of rain and hailstorm from April 27, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)