Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny 2023 Application last date today; Get direct link

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conclude the applications for Jharkhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets scrutiny today, June 21. Students who wish to apply for JAC 10th, 12th exam papers scrutiny can fill the application form through the website, jac-online.com.

According to the official notification released by the Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 10th students will have to pay an amount of Rs 450 for scrutiny of each subject, whereas, JAC 12th students will have to pay Rs 750 for each subject. The council has stated that it will not re-evaluate the already evaluated questions. Also, there will be no scrutiny of OMR sheet and internal assessment.

How to Apply for Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny

Firstly, go to the official website of JAC Board at jac-online.com. Now click on the Madhyamik or Intermediate Online Scrutiny Application link. On the next window select the subjects for which you wish to apply for scrutiny. Once the subjects are selected, pay the scrutiny fee through online payment gateway. After successful payment, students should take a printout of the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

