  3. JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: JEE Main application process likely to begin today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Registration 2026 Live: NTA notification earlier mentioned that JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, so candidates can expect their JEE Main registration to commence any day between October 28 and 31. Apply for JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session registration  is likely to commence today, October 28. NTA notification earlier mentioned that JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, so candidates can expect their JEE Main registration to commence any day between October 28 and 31. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2026 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out. 

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in
  • Click on JEE Main application process link
  • Fill JEE Main application form with details
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay application fee and click on submit
  • Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

  • 11:22 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registrations 2026 Live: List of documents need to be updated

    1. Aadhaar card: Aadhaar card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name. 
    2. UDID card: UDID card should be valid, updated and renewed as required. 
    3. Category certificate: The category certificate (EWS/ SC/ ST/ OBC) should be updated and valid. 
  • 11:20 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Oct 28, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

