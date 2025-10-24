JEE Main Registration Date 2026: When will JEE Main application process begin? Steps to apply JEE Main Registration Date 2026: JEE Main 2026 January session is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026. Know how to apply for JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session application process will commence soon. As per sources in NTA, the JEE Main registration is likely to be commenced by Sunday, October 26. JEE Main 2026 January session is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In order to facilitate active participation of large number of candidates in JEE (Main) 2026, NTA is working towards increasing the number of cities for wider approach and ease of engineering aspirants. Furthermore, special attention is being given to address the requirements and needs of PwD/PwBD candidates appearing in the exam, NTA notification mentioned.

JEE Main Registration 2026: List of documents need to be updated

NTA has earlier issued advisory on Aadhaar updation to support lakhs of aspirants across the country by encouraging timely and accurate updation. NTA will be obtaining name, date of birth, gender, photograph and address from UIDAI through Aadhaar authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines).

Aadhaar card: Aadhaar card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.

UDID card: UDID card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.

Category certificate: The category certificate (EWS/ SC/ ST/ OBC) should be updated and valid.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.