Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: NTA JEE Main application process link, know how to apply JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: Sources in NTA told India TV Digital that JEE Main application process is likely to begin this week, any date by October 18. Apply for JEE Main 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains session one registration 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once JEE Main application process commenced. Sources in NTA told India TV Digital that JEE Main application process is likely to begin this week, any date by October 18.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for JEE Main 2026- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main January session 2026 exam dates will be announced soon, the candidates can check and download the entire exam schedule on the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in.