Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: NTA JEE Main application process link at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026. Candidates can apply for JEE Main January session at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the registration process will commence soon.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session registration process, the JEE Main application process link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per NTA, JEE Main 2026 online submission of application form will begin October onwards. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For the JEE Main April session 2026, the engineering entrance is scheduled to be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January.