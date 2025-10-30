JEE Main Registration 2026 likely to begin tonight at jeemain.nta.nic.in, say sources JEE Main Registration 2026: NTA advisory earlier mentioned that JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, so the JEE Main registration link will be activated by October 31. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30. Know how to apply for JEE Main 2026.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session application process is likely to commence tonight, October 30, sources told India TV Digital. The candidates can expect JEE Main application process to begin tonight, if not, the JEE Main registration link will be activated on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in tomorrow (October 31), said sources.

NTA advisory earlier mentioned that JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, so the JEE Main registration link will be activated by October 31. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination

A diploma recognised by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.

JEE Main April session 2026 dates

JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.