Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: NTA notification earlier mentioned that JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, so candidates can expect their JEE Main registration to commence any day between October 29 and 31. Know how to apply for JEE Main 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Know how to apply for JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Know how to apply for JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session registration 2026 is likely to commence today, October 29. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA notification earlier mentioned that JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, so candidates can expect their JEE Main registration to commence any day between October 29 and 31. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026. 

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out. 

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on JEE Main application process link
  • Fill JEE Main application form with details
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay application fee and click on submit
  • Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.    

Live updates :JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:46 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registrations 2026 Live: Check educational qualifications

    • The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc
    • Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University
    • Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy
    • Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects
    • Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)
    • Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination
    • A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.
  • 11:37 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registrations 2026 Live: List of documents need to be updated

    • Aadhaar card: Aadhaar card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name. 
    • UDID card: UDID card should be valid, updated and renewed as required. 
    • Category certificate: The category certificate (EWS/ SC/ ST/ OBC) should be updated and valid. 
  • 11:37 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains Registration 2026 Live: JEE April session dates

    JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026. 

     

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Step-by-step ways to apply for JEE

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • Click on JEE Main application process link
    • Fill JEE Main application form with details
    • Upload required documents
    • Pay application fee and click on submit
    • Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 11:34 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Know how to apply for JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: JEE Main January session exam 2026 dates

    JEE Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026. 

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: JEE Main application process link

    JEE Main application process link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Apply for JEE Main 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: JEE Main application process dates

    JEE Main Registration 2026 is likely to commence today, October 29. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Jee (main) Exam Jee Mains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\