Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: NTA notification earlier mentioned that JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, so candidates can expect their JEE Main registration to commence any day between October 29 and 31. Know how to apply for JEE Main 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session registration 2026 is likely to commence today, October 29. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA notification earlier mentioned that JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, so candidates can expect their JEE Main registration to commence any day between October 29 and 31. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.