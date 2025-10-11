JEE Main registration 2026: How to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in JEE Main registration 2026: JEE Main session one registration 2026 will begin soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in, know how to apply.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains session one registration will soon be commenced on the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in, the candidates can apply for JEE Main session one on the official portal.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Meanwhile, NTA has issued advisory for candidates to update Aadhaar card, UDID card, Category certificate ahead of the JEE Main registration process. "To streamline the process for JEE Main 2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated well in advance/ before applying for the JEE Main 2026 in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at later stage," NTA notification mentioned.

JEE Main Registration 2026: List of documents need to be updated

Aadhaar card: Aadhaar card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.

UDID card: UDID card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.

Category certificate: The category certificate (EWS/ SC/ ST/ OBC) should be updated and valid.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at jeemain.nta.ac.in for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.