JEE Main Registration 2026 correction window to open on December 1; Check editable fields

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session registration process has been closed, the application correction window will open on December 1. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application form can do so by visiting the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The facility for making changes in the JEE Main 2026 application form will be available for a day, from December 1 to 2.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by December 2, 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI, JEE Main notification mentioned.

Notably, the candidates will be able to modify certain particulars in the application form. If there is any impact on the JEE Main registration fee due to changes in the application form, then, candidates will have to pay the additional fee charge accordingly (if applicable). However, in any case, the fee will not be refunded.

JEE Main 2026: What is allowed to edit?

Actions Fields Candidates shall not be allowed to change Mobile number, email address, address (present/permanent), emergency contact details, photograph of candidate Candidates shall be allowed to change any of the fields Candidate Name, Father Name, Mother Name Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields Exam city selection, medium of exam Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields Date of birth, gender, category, sub category/pwd, and signature

JEE Main 2026 January session is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30. JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026.

For details on JEE Main, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.