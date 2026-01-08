JEE Main January session city slip 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download JEE Main city slip 2026: JEE Main 2026 January session city slip 2026 has been released, the the candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30 .

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session city slip 2026 has been released, the the candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download JEE Main admit card 2026

The candidates should note that JEE Main city slip is not the admit card, the hall ticket will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam. JEE Main hall ticket 2026 will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in by January 17. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

JEE Main 2026 paper pattern

JEE Main will continue to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centers in India and abroad.

The exam comprises two separate papers:

Paper 1: For B.E./B.Tech admissions.

Paper 2A and 2B: For B.Arch and B.Planning courses respectively.

Students can choose to appear for one or both sessions- January and April. The better score from the two sessions will be considered while preparing the final merit list for admission.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.