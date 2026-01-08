JEE Main January session 2026 exam dates revised; check schedule JEE Main 2026: JEE Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 29. The JEE Main city slip has been released, the candidates can check and download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 1 exam dates have been revised. JEE Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 29, which was earlier scheduled to be continued till January 30. JEE Main paper one will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon, while shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. While JEE Main paper 2 (BArch and Planning) is scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

JEE Main 2026 exam schedule

January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28

Paper One (BE/ BTech)

January 29

Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), Paper 2A & 2B (both).

How to download JEE Main city slip 2026

JEE Main January session city slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download JEE Main admit card 2026

The candidates should note that JEE Main city slip is not the admit card, the hall ticket will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam. JEE Main hall ticket 2026 will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in by January 17. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.