JEE Main Jan session 2026 concludes; check cut off, answer key, result date

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session 2026 has been concluded today, January 29. The candidates who had appeared for B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B) on the last day of JEE Main analysed it as moderately difficult. As per the candidates, the Maths paper was quite tough, while the difficulty level of Drawing and Aptitude papers were reviewed as easy to moderate.

As per NTA, over 13 lakh (13,00,368) candidates appeared for JEE Main till January 28, the attendance recorded was 96.26 per cent.

JEE Main cut off percentile

The experts after analysing the JEE Main papers shift-wise have provided an expected cutoff percentile. The cutoff percentile for general category will be between 92-94, SC- 61-63 ST- 45-47, OBC-NCL- 77-79, EWS- 81-84.

JEE Main answer key date 2026

JEE Main 2026 answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main result date 2026

JEE Main 2026 result is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, on the basis of previous years' trends. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

