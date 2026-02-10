JEE Main final answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to download JEE Main final answer key 2026: JEE Main final answer key will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in soon. Know how to check and download JEE Main final answer key.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 final answer key will be released soon, the candidates can check and download final answer key PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result and merit list 2026 has also been released and is available for download on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 for BE/ BTech (paper one).

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download final answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to download JEE Main final answer key 2026

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link

JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main result 2026

JEE Main January session result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download

JEE Main merit list 2026

JEE Main merit list 2026 is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main toppers list 2026 PDF-

Click on JEE Main merit list 2026 PDF link

JEE Main toppers list 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.