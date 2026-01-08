Advertisement
  3. JEE Main city slip 2026 (OUT) at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check admit card release date, download link

  Live JEE Main city slip 2026 (OUT) at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check admit card release date, download link

JEE Main city slip 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: The candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30.

JEE Main city slip 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main city slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main city slip 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main city slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session city slip 2026. The candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026  PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.  

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

Live updates :JEE Main city slip 2026 (OUT) at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check admit card release date, download link

  • 3:49 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will JEE Main hall ticket be out?

    Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session admit card will be released soon. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 will first be released by third week of January and the admit card by January 18, three to four days before the exam. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2025. 

  • 3:48 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main city slip 2026

  • 3:46 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main city slip 2026

    The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main city slip 2026: Where to download JEE city slip

    JEE Main city slip 2026 link is  jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026  PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.   

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main city slip 2026 out

    The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session city slip 2026 has been released, the the candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026  PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.   

     

Top News

