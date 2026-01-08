The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session city slip 2026. The candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.
The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main January session city slip PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- JEE Main January session city slip PDF will be available for download
- Save JEE Main January session city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it