JEE Main April session admit card release date 2026: When will JEE hall ticket be out? Download link

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session 2026 admit card is likely to be out by Monday, March 30, three to four days before the exam to commence from April 2. JEE Main April session exam is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 8, 2026; paper one (BE/ BTech) on April 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8 while paper two (BArch/ BPlanning) on April 7.

JEE Main hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main April session hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials

JEE Main April session hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main city slip 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main city slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download city slip pdf on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main January session city slip PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main January session city slip PDF will be available for download

Save JEE Main January session city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Main April session exam 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.