Image Source : FILE Check how to download JEE Main admit card here. (Representative image)

JEE Mains admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains admit card 2025 for Session 1 examination. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2025 can check and download the hall ticket through the official website ( jeemain.nta.nic.in). As per the website, the admit cards have been released for the exam dates of January 22, 23, and 24, 2025.

Click here for direct link to download the JEE Main admit card