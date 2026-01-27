JEE Main 2026 last-minute revision tips for Jan 28 exam; check section-wise important topics JEE Main 2026: For aspirants, appearing in the JEE Main 2026 exam on January 28, experts have suggested section-wise important topics after analysing the shift-wise papers of the previous days . Check these section-wise important topics.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session will be commenced again on Wednesday, January 28, the JEE Main paper was last held on January 24 in both the shifts. For aspirants, appearing in the JEE Main 2026 exam on January 28, experts have suggested section-wise important topics after analysing the shift-wise papers of the previous days.

Here are the section-wise important topics for JEE Main January 28 exam

Mathematics

Complex Numbers

Statistics

Progressions

3D Geometry

Vectors

Permutation & Combination

Probability

Quadratic Equations

Sets & Relations

Functions, Continuity & Differentiability.

Physics

Modern Physics

Heat & Thermodynamics

Rotational Motion

Laws of Motion

Magnetism

Optics

Electromagnetic Induction

EM Waves.

Chemistry

Chemical Bonding

Molecular Concept

General Organic Chemistry (Alcohols)

Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium

Electrochemistry

Redox Reactions

P-Block Elements.

JEE Main result date 2026

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 result is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, on the basis of previous years' trends. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main final answer key 2026

JEE Main final answer key 2026 is likely to be released by February 14, the candidates can check and download final answer key pdf on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download the JEE Main final answer key PDF on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main expected cutoff 2026

As per experts, the cutoff percentile for general category will be between 91-94, OBC-NCL- 78-81, EWS- 80-83, SC- 63-65, ST- 44-47. The JEE Main cutoff 2026 will be available soon on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check and download the cutoff on the JEE portal.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

