JEE Main 2026 last-minute revision tips; check section-wise important topics for Jan 22 exam The NTA started the January session of JEE Main 2026 on January 21. The exam will be held in two shifts daily and continue until January 29.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) kicked off the January session of JEE Main 2026 on January 21. The exam will run daily in two shifts and continue until January 29. For aspirants appearing in the JEE Main 2026 exam on January 22, experts suggest revising key topics in Mathematics, including:

3D Geometry

Vectors

Permutation & Combination

Probability

Complex Numbers

Statistics

Progressions

Quadratic Equations

Sets & Relations

Functions, Continuity & Differentiability

These topics are considered important as Maths was reported to be the most time-consuming and challenging section in the shift two exam. Students should practice problem-solving carefully and prioritize accuracy over attempts.

Physics: Conceptual clarity is key

Physics questions tested students’ conceptual understanding and application. The crucial topics to revise include:

Rotational Motion

Laws of Motion

Magnetism

Optics

Electromagnetic Induction

EM Waves

Modern Physics

Heat & Thermodynamics

Experts noted that Physics was moderately tough and required careful reading and problem-solving. Candidates are advised to focus on formulas, key derivations, and application-based problems for last-minute revision.

Chemistry: easy and scoring

Chemistry was considered the easiest and most scoring section by students in shift two. Aspirants should focus on:

Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium

Electrochemistry

Redox Reactions

P-Block Elements

Chemical Bonding

Molecular Concept

General Organic Chemistry (Alcohols)

Most questions were memory-based and NCERT-aligned, making this section ideal for quick revision. Students should revise important reactions and mechanisms for fast recall.

JEE Mains 2026: Shift-wise difficulty observations

Shift 1: Physics and Maths were difficult and conceptual; Chemistry was easy and scoring. Many students reported incomplete attempts due to time pressure.

Shift 2: Overall difficulty moderate. Maths remained challenging and time-consuming, Physics moderately tough, Chemistry easy.

Expert advice for last-minute preparation

Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books said, "Based on feedback from students who appeared in today’s JEE Main paper, the overall difficulty level was moderate, with Mathematics emerging as the most time-consuming section. Physics tested conceptual clarity and application, while Chemistry was largely NCERT-based and relatively easier, making it the most scoring section. The paper focused more on understanding fundamentals rather than rote learning. Students who managed time well and prioritised accuracy over attempts are likely to have an edge. For upcoming shifts, aspirants should focus on core concepts, stay calm, and avoid being influenced by previous shift analysis.”