JEE Main 2026: Focus on these scoring topics to bag cent percentile JEE Main 2026: With just few days left for JEE Main 2026, check these scoring topics to bag cent percentile.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held from January 21. With just few days left for JEE Main 2026, the candidates might be at their last leg of preparations. To boost candidates' preparations at the last minute, Saurabh Kumar, Founder & CEO, Shiksha Nation shared the most scoring topics of JEE Main for candidates that will help them to score perfect cent percentile in the engineering entrance.

Most scoring topics for JEE Main 2026

Physics

Current Electricity

This is one of the most dependable chapters. Questions are direct, numerical, and repeat patterns year after year. If your formulas and concepts are clear, accuracy is almost guaranteed.

Electrostatics & Capacitors

These chapters form the backbone of Class 12 Physics. They are regularly tested and reward students who revise formulas and standard results properly.

Modern Physics

If there is one section I always advise students never to skip, it is Modern Physics. Atomic structure, nuclear physics, photoelectric effect, and semiconductors together contribute multiple questions—and they are largely formula-based.

Optics (Ray + Wave)

Optics questions are visual and structured. Students who practice standard numericals and diagrams find this section surprisingly scoring.

Laws of Motion & Work-Energy-Power

These are foundational chapters. They may look simple, but they consistently appear in the paper and help build confidence early in the exam.

Chemistry

Physical Chemistry

Mole Concept

Everything in chemistry begins here. Once this chapter is strong, half of Physical Chemistry becomes easier automatically.

Chemical Kinetics, Thermodynamics & Electrochemistry

These chapters follow fixed formulas and question patterns. Students who practice numericals regularly find them extremely rewarding.

Inorganic Chemistry

Coordination Compounds

This chapter appears every year and can be mastered with logic rather than rote learning.

Periodic Table & Chemical Bonding

Conceptual clarity here improves performance across multiple chapters.

Selected p-block & d-block Topics

Many questions are lifted directly from NCERT lines. There are no shortcuts—reading the textbook is the shortcut.

Organic Chemistry

General Organic Chemistry (GOC)

This is the foundation of Organic Chemistry. If GOC is strong, reactions start making sense instead of feeling random.

Hydrocarbons

A compact chapter with high exam relevance and manageable reactions.

Maths

Matrices & Determinants

Every year, at least two direct questions appear. These are formula-based and highly scoring.

Vector Algebra & 3D Geometry

Once students overcome the fear of diagrams, this becomes one of the easiest scoring areas.

Coordinate Geometry (Straight Line, Circle, Parabola)

These chapters repeat patterns frequently. PYQ practice makes a big difference here.

Statistics & Probability

Limited syllabus, direct formulas, and straightforward questions.

Limits, Continuity & Applications of Derivatives

These parts of calculus are concept-based but predictable and regularly tested.