JEE Advanced marks vs rank analysis 2026: Check expected rank based on scores

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) was held on May 17 and as per the difficulty level, the experts have predicted expected ranks on the basis of scores. According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation, the candidates who obtained over 330 marks can expect rank (AIR) between 1 to 5, 310+ - Top 20, 290+ - Top 50.

JEE Advanced Marks vs Rank Analysis 2026

330+ AIR 1–5 310+ Top 20 290+ Top 50 265–275 Top 100 240–250 Top 250 220–230 Top 500 195–210 Top 1,000 165–180 Top 2,500 140–155 Top 5,000 110–125 Top 10,000

The experts have also shared the tentative cut offs category-wise -

General / CRL: 90–100 marks (approximately 25–28%)

OBC-NCL / EWS: 80–90 marks (approximately 22–25%)

SC / ST / PwD: 45–52 marks (approximately 12.5–14.5%).

What drives the cut-off?

Three factors will determine where the final cut-off lands:

Paper difficulty: Confirmed moderate to difficult pushes cut-off slightly down Candidate performance: Roughly 2.5 lakh top JEE Main qualifiers wrote the exam Seat availability: IIT seat matrix has remained largely stable year-on-year.

JEE Advanced paper analysis

According to Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert, "the paper pattern comprised 4 SCQs, 4 MCQs, 4 Matrix match, and 4 Integer type questions, with no negative marking for integer type, and -1 mark deduction for MCQ, SCQ, and Matrix match questions. Questions comprised of major chapters of Class 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics."

Overall, it was on the moderately tough and also tougher compared to JEE Advanced 2025 (paper one).

Difficulty level subject wise:

Chemistry: Easy to Moderate

Physics: Moderate and Lengthy

Mathematics: Difficult level.

Paper two analysis

As per Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert, "the paper 2 comprised 4 SCQs, 5 MCQs, 2 Paragraphs with 4 questions (+2,0) marking scheme, and 5 Integer type questions, with no negative marking for integer type, and -1 mark deduction for MCQ, SCQ."

Overall, it was moderate and lengthy compared to paper one, the expert said.

Difficulty level subject wise:

Chemistry: Moderate to Difficult

Physics: Difficult

Mathematics: Easy to Moderate.

JEE Advanced answer key date 2026

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) answer key 2026 will be released on Monday, May 25. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced answer key on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates will also get opportunity to raise objections on JEE Advanced answer key.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Advanced answer key PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced answer key PDF link. JEE Advanced answer key PDF will be available for download, save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on JEE Advanced answer key

To raise objections on JEE Advanced answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced answer key objection window link. Enter the required login credentials. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Submit answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on JEE Advanced answer key, JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be released on June 1, 2026. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced final answer key and scorecard PDF on the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in.

For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced cut off 2026: Check category-wise tentative cut offs