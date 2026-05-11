JEE Advanced admit card 2026 out at jeeadv.ac.in; login credentials, steps to download

New Delhi:

The JEE Advanced admit card 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced hall ticket PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced hall ticket login credentials are - date of birth, mobile number. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on May 17.

The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced hall ticket on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced admit card PDF will be available for download, save JEE Advanced admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced admit card PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

JEE Advanced hall ticket will be available for download

Save JEE Advanced admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Advanced hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam centre address, shift timings, reporting time.

JEE Advanced 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with JEE Advanced admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

JEE Advanced 2026 dress codes for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

JEE Advanced 2026 dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.