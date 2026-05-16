JEE Advanced 2026 dress code for male, female students; check exam centre guidelines

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 17 in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 pm and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced need to reach exam centre atleast half an hour before the exam; for morning shift, candidates need to report by 8:30 am, while for afternoon shift, candidates need to report by 2 pm.

JEE Advanced 2026: Check dress code for male, female students

The candidates also need to maintain a proper dress code to appear for the exam. Here are the dress codes for male and female candidates-

JEE Advanced 2026 dress code for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

JEE Advanced 2026 dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

JEE Advanced 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the JEE Advanced admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced 2026: Last-minute revision tips to excel in IIT entrance