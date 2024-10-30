J&K govt revises academic schedule up to Class 9, check details inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE J&K government revises academic schedule up to 9th

In a significant move, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to restore the academic session up to 9th standard to November-December instead of March session. Earlier, in 2022, the LG administration of Jammu and Kashmir had ordered the education department to follow the Uniform Academic Calendar, of the March session.

Non-Board classes exams to be conducted in November December

The Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, recently announced the new academic schedule via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. She stated, "We are reverting the academic session for non-board classes (up to 9th grade) back to November-December this year for the Kashmir Province and the winter zones of Jammu Province.

Higher Grade session to be restored next year

For higher grades, the session will be restored next year, according to the post shared by the Education Minister.

The post reads, ''We are announcing change of academic session back to November-December from this year for non-board classes i.e., upto class 9th, for Kashmir Province and Winter zones of Jammu Province. For higher classes, session would be restored from next year. I thank Hon’ble CM Jb @OmarAbdullah Sb for prompt decision on the matter which was concerning students, teachers and parents.''

The decision was made after considering requests from parents, civil society, and academics in the Kashmir Valley. They believe that the November session is better suited for students in Kashmir due to the weather conditions. This timing allows for a three-month winter vacation that lasts until February, which aligns with the start of the new academic year.