ISRO offers free online course for one day with certificate - details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a free online course on Himalayan cryospheric hazards for one day. The motive of launching this course is to educate participants on crucial issues related to climate change and its impact on the Himalayan glaciers.

This course is open for students who are in their final year of graduation and postgraduation in India. Also, the individuals who are working as Technical/ Scientific Staff of Central/ State Government Ministries/ Departments and faculty / Researchers at universities / Institutions. After completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate of course.

What will be discussed in this course?

The course will discuss the significance of the Himalayan cryosphere, emphasizing the impact of climate change on glaciers, snow cover, and river basins. Participants will gain insight into the development of new glacial lakes, which present risks such as Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), as well as the growing concern of permafrost melting.

Curriculum

The course will be conducted online through ISRO's e-class platform and will have four key sessions:

Overview of geological hazards (11:00-11:30)

Elements and dynamics of the cryosphere from a climate change perspective (11:35-12:20)

High mountain hazards in the Himalayas, focusing on debris flow (14:15-15:00)

Remote sensing applications for cryospheric hazards (15:05-15:50)

Course Fee: There is no course fee.

How to register?

Students can register for the said programme through their respective nodal centres. Those who register through the nodal centres will require approval from the centre coordinator, while individual registrations are approved automatically. All the registered participants will get their login credentials for ISRO Learning Management System (LMS)- https://isrolms.iirs.gov.in.

Course certificate will be provided

Based on the 70% attendance, students will be awarded a Courses Participation Certificate. A Course Participation certificate will be given to everyone who devotes at least 70% of each session's hours to the course. The course participation certificate will be available for download in ISRO LMS.