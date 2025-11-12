IIM CAT admit card 2025 out at iimcat.ac.in; Direct link, login credentials IIM CAT admit card 2025: The IIM CAT hall ticket link is iimcat.ac.in and the login credentials to download CAT admit card are- application login ID and password. CAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) admit card 2025. The candidates can check and download CAT hall ticket PDF on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT hall ticket link is iimcat.ac.in and the login credentials to download CAT admit card are- application login ID and password.

The candidates need to follow these steps download IIM CAT hall ticket PDF.

CAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30 for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 will be conducted in centres spread across around 170 test cities in three sessions.

CAT 2025 consists of three main sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes, with each section allotted 40 minutes. Candidates will not be able to switch between sections during the exam.

There will be a total of 66 questions, presented in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Type-In-The-Answer formats. Each correct answer will earn three points, while one point will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly to ensure they meet the requirements for this important exam.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.