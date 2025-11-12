Advertisement
IIM CAT hall ticket 2025 Live: The IIM CAT hall ticket link is iimcat.ac.in and the login credentials to download CAT admit card are- application login ID and password. CAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) admit card will be available soon on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT hall ticket link is iimcat.ac.in and the login credentials to download CAT admit card are- application login ID and password. 

The candidates need to follow these steps download IIM CAT hall ticket PDF. To download IIM CAT admit card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on IIM CAT hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- User ID and Password. IIM CAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download. Save CAT hall ticket PDF and take a print out.       

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in 
  • Click on IIM CAT admit card 2025 PDF link 
  • Enter application login ID and password as required login credentials  
  • IIM CAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download
  • Save CAT hall ticket PDF and take a print out. 

CAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30 for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 will be conducted in centres spread across around 170 test cities in three sessions.         

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    IIM CAT admit card (OUT?) Live: CAT paper pattern

    CAT 2025 consists of three main sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes, with each section allotted 40 minutes. Candidates will not be able to switch between sections during the exam.  

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Nov 12, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

