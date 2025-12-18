ICAI CA January admit card 2026 soon at icai.org; know how to download ICAI CA January admit card 2026: The CA January exam admit card 2026 once released, will be available on the official website- icai.org. Know how to download. CA exam will be held between January 5 and 24, 2026.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon release the CA January admit card 2026. The CA January exam admit card 2026 once released, will be available on the official website- icai.org. The CA exam for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, group 2 on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026. ICAI CA group one intermediate course exam is scheduled to be held on January 6, 8 and 10 while group 2 on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026. The ICAI CA foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

ICAI CA January admit card 2026: How to download at icai.org

ICAI CA January admit card 2026 will be available on the official website- icai.org. To download CA January admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal- icai.org and click on CA January hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. ICAI CA January exam hall ticket will appear on the screen for download, save CA January exam hall ticket and take a print out.

Visit the official website- icai.org

Click on CA January hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

ICAI CA January hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CA January hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA January admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

ICAI CA January Exam Dates

Intermediate Exam Schedule

Group One- January 6, 8 and 10, 2026

Group Two- January 12, 15 and 17, 2026.

Foundation Exam Dates

January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

Final Exam Dates

Group One- January 5, 7 and 9

Group Two- January 11, 13 and 16, 2026.

International Taxation Assessment Test

January 13 and 16, 2026

Insurance and Risk Management Technical Exam Dates

January 9, 11, 13 and 16, 2026.

ICAI CA January Exam Timings

Foundation- Paper One and Two (2 PM to 5 PM)

Intermediate- Paper Three and Four (2 PM to 4 PM)

Final- 2 PM to 5 PM

Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International

Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT– AT)- 2 PM to 6 PM

Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., Insurance and

Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination- 2 PM to 5 PM.

For details on ICAI CA January exam 2026, please visit the official website- icai.org.